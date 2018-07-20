Most Influential Paper Award pour Christian Grothoff, chercheur Inria

Partenariat

Le 13 juillet 2018, Bruno Sportisse, Président-directeur général d'Inria, a signé, aux côtés du CNRS et de l'Inserm, un MoU (Memorandum of Understanding ) pour une durée de deux ans avec la National University of Singapore (AI Singapore ) : les signataires se sont notamment engagées à développer les échanges scientifiques et académiques, et à construire des projets de recherche communs en intelligence artificielle.